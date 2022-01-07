President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address on March 1, the White House confirmed Friday.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent the president a formal invitation to speak to Congress and the American public one year into his term.
It will mark the latest any president has delivered a State of the Union address.
The speech is normally timed for January, and occasionally for February.
The delay is driven in part by a busy legislative calendar, a winter spike in COVID-19 cases from the more transmissible omicron variant and the upcoming Winter Olympics.
The last State of the Union address was delivered by then-President Donald Trump on the eve of his acquittal by the Senate in his first impeachment trial.
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)