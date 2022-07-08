As President Joe Biden runs up against the limits of what he can do on abortion, gun control and other issues without larger Democratic majorities in Congress, some in his party want more fire and boldness than his acknowledgement of their frustration and calls imploring people to vote in November. Lately, the outrage and energy come from outside Washington, as blue-state governors buttressed by one-party rule of their statehouses offer the most aggressive responses on the issues. Governors J.B. Pritzker of Illinois, Kathy Hochul of New York and Gavin Newsom of California may have tools more conducive to swift action than Biden does. The White House says Biden will take executive action Friday on abortion access.