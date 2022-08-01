President Joe Biden is set to announce that the White House says was a “successful” counterterrorism operation on an al-Qaida target in Afghanistan over the weekend.
According to a person familiar with the matter, a U.S. airstrike has killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri.
Current and former officials began hearing Sunday afternoon that al-Zawahri had been killed in a drone strike, but the administration delayed releasing the information until it could his death could be confirmed, according to person who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.
White House officials declined to confirm the al-Zawahri was killed but noted in a statement that “the United States conducted a counterterrorism operation against a significant Al Qaeda target in Afghanistan”
The White House says there were no civilian casualties.
Biden plans to speak from the balcony off the White House Blue Room as he remains in isolation in the residence while he continues to test positive for COVID-19.
