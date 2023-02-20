Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Wind prone locations along US-395 may see gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area and Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust may lead to areas of low visibility along Interstate 80, Highway 50, and US-95, primarily east of the Reno and Carson City area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&

...COLD, WIND, AND SNOW RETURN STARTING TUESDAY... * WINDS: Strong winds will accompany a cold front on Tuesday. Wind gusts of 40-55 mph are expected along the front, with possible stronger gusts surpassing 65 mph in wind prone areas. Wind gusts exceeding 100 mph are expected along the Sierra crest. This will bring impacts for both air and ground travel, choppy lakes and areas of blowing dust across the west central Nevada Basin and Range. Breezy winds will continue Wednesday and Thursday, but won't be nearly as strong as Tuesday. * SNOW: An initial round of snow is expected Tuesday and Tuesday night, with a short burst of higher snowfall rates and even a rumble of thunder possible with the front. Additional periods of snow showers will follow through Thursday night, favoring the Sierra, though there is a 25% chance for a snow shower in any given location. Snow amounts will be highly variable over short distances due to the showery nature. A third round of snow is looking likely Friday into Saturday, with the main focus in the Eastern Sierra, but potential as far north as I-80. * COLD TEMPERATURES: High temperatures Wednesday through Friday will struggle to get out of the 30s in even the warmest valleys, with teens and 20s in the mountains. Overnight lows will dip in the teens and single digits, with below zero in colder valleys. Brisk winds will make it feel even colder, with dangerous wind chills in exposed areas of the high Sierra dipping as low as -30 degrees. Be sure to protect vulnerable populations as well as pets.