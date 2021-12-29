Weather Alert

...SNOW RETURNS WITH ICY ROADS POSSIBLE THROUGH THIS EVENING, THEN COLD INTO THE NEW YEAR... * Periods of snow and snow showers will continue through this evening, producing additional travel impacts and delays, primarily in the Sierra. For western Nevada, areas of snow may produce icy patches on pavement for both the morning and evening commutes. Bands of enhanced snowfall this afternoon may lead to roads becoming icy and hazardous after sunset. * Coldest air in nearly 5 years set to arrive for the end of the week into the New Year's weekend, with frigid temperatures most likely Saturday and Sunday mornings. Forecast lows are in the single digits for much of western Nevada and well below zero in Sierra communities. * Vulnerable and homeless populations could be significantly impacted. People traveling to the Sierra ski areas should prepare for very cold wind chills. New Year's Eve at this point looks dry but quite chilly for outdoor activities, with wind chills ranging from near zero to 15 degrees above zero by midnight.