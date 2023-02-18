Saturday was officially named as “Paul Revere Williams Day” in Nevada thanks to four non-profit organizations who joined forces to bring the life and legacy of this remarkable architect to light.
The Proclamation was one of a suite of programs hosted over February 17-18 to celebrate the life and legacy of Paul Revere Williams and his remarkable contributions to the built environment of our state, which culminated in the Office of Governor Lombardo officially proclaiming the day in honor of the first licensed African American architect to practice in the western United States, a.k.a. “the architect of the stars.”
Spearheaded by the Nevada Museum of Art, this effort comes after many years in which the Williams’ work went largely unrecognized.
Nevada Museum of Art Associate Curator and Outreach Coordinator Carmen Beals organized the exhibition Janna Ireland on the Architectural Legacy of Paul Revere Williams in Nevada, showcasing the black and white photography of artist and educator Janna Ireland, who toured the state photographing Williams’ designs in the Northern, Central and Southern parts of the state.
The exhibition was on display at the Nevada Museum of Art through 2022, and has since traveled to the Nevada State Museum, Las Vegas where it will be on view until May 30, 2023.
Thanks to the efforts of the Nevada Museum of Art, the Nevada State Museum, Las Vegas, The Neon Museum and the Nevada Preservation Foundation, many more members of the public will know the name, life and legacy of Paul Revere Williams.
To align Williams’ name with the rich and famous is common in his impressive biography; and yet, even at the height of his career, Williams wasn’t always welcome in the buildings he designed or the neighborhoods where he built homes because of his race.
Despite all of this, Williams persisted in building private residences and public housing first in Los Angeles and then in Northern, Central and Southern Nevada, inspired by the belief that everyone deserved a dignified place to live. In 1923, Williams became the first black member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA). It wasn’t until 2017, nearly 40 years after his death, that he would receive the AIA Gold Medal. Yet, his remarkable career and many accomplishments are undeniable.
Las Vegas Councilman Cedric Crear offered remarks on the significance of the proclamation: “If you look at the caliber of the work Williams has accomplished over decades, it is absolutely astounding. If you know the work Williams did in California, Nevada and across the country, you know that he stood for excellence,” Councilman Crear said, before issuing a proclamation from the City of Las Vegas in support of naming February 18 as Paul Revere Williams Day in Nevada.
“May this one man’s brilliant pioneering legacy and passion for the arts and architecture inspire generations from all walks of life to freely explore these fields for years to come,” said Nevada Museum of Art Associate Curator Carmen Beals, who organized the exhibition that inspired a statewide partnership that led to this historic moment.
