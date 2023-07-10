Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * CHANGES...No changes. * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures into the triple digits for lower valleys and record high temperatures possible. * WHERE...Surprise Valley California, Northern Washoe County, Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties, Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake, Greater Reno-Carson City- Minden Area and Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties. * WHEN...From late Saturday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will efficiently cool overnight, but with the days as warm as they will be, overnight lows will still be near record warm levels in many locations. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. &&