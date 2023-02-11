A prominent and influential COVID-19 tracker is set to shut down in March.
On Friday, February 10, Johns Hopkins University announced it would no longer collect of report on COVID-19 date.
The move is expected to start on March 10.
The school's Coronavirus resource center says it started the tracker to meet an urgent need at a time when governments didn't have the capacity to collect and report COVID information.
Johns Hopskins says the most reliable COVID-19 date collection and reporting is best served by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Most states have already scaled back on the frequency of reporting COVID-19 data.