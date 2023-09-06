A federal judge in Delaware has ordered prosecutors and defense attorneys to provide a status report regarding a felony gun charge against Hunter Biden. The judge said Thursday that she wants the report by next Wednesday. Attorneys for the president's son have argued in court documents that a “diversion agreement” sparing him from prosecution on the gun charge is still in place. They have taken that position even though the agreement was inextricably linked to a plea deal on misdemeanor tax offenses that fell apart in July. Judge Maryellen Norieka dismissed the tax case, and prosecutors have indicated they plan to pursue tax charges against Biden in another district.