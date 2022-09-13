With smoke fluctuating to and from unhealthy levels we spoke to Craig Petersen, the Branch Chief of the Washoe County Air Quality Management Division and he told us "If you're a sensitive group such as a child or an elderly person or someone with existing heart or lung condition make sure you limit that outdoor activity and stay inside if you can."
Petersen recommends, when conditions are smoky, to close your windows and doors. He says you'll want to use your air conditioner, making sure you have a clean filter in your air intake system. He also says you can set up what's called a clean air room "There's some commercially made air purifiers with HEPA filtration you can set up a single room and set up one of those air purifiers."
Petersen also says if you have pets and it's smoky you should bring them inside.
If you notice your pet having problems you should contact your vet.
With yesterday's smoke conditions at an unhealthy level, Consuelo Moran, a Reno resident tells us "The other day I rode my bike around and I got a headache, so I definitely need a mask." Petersen adds "Limit that outdoor activity, limit your exposure, and stay hydrated stay indoors."
Arron Fine, another Reno resident says "Inadvertently we're just drinking more water because our throats are sore and we just feel thirsty all the time."
People say they usually try to time out their summer activities before the smoke rolls in. Moran mentions "We kind of try and plan our day around it if it’s really smoky, so then I would have to stay inside."
But the locals we spoke to today told us they’re used to the smoke we see every year.
Fine says "Over the last couple of years it’s become a part of the summer routine is dealing with fire season and smoke." Moran adds "I'm getting used to it even though I don't particularly want to, or enjoy it at all." Fine tells us "We try and time our daily walks with our dog to when there's a gap in it, but there is a lot of times where it's just like...summers not happening today."
The smoke can be better or worse in different areas. So, experts say to use your best judgement when deciding to go outside.