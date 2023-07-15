Public Cooling Areas in Washoe County

Washoe County and the Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority (RSCVA) are opening more public cooling areas this weekend, as temperatures are expected to surpass 100 degrees.
If you need to escape the heat, you can visit on of these locations:
Reno-Sparks Convention Center, Hall 2
4590 S. Virginia Street, Reno
Open noon to 8 p.m.
Enter from the north side near the Atlantis and follow directional signage
Complimentary wi-fi and water are available.
Washoe County Senior Center, Reno
1155 E. 9th Street, Reno
Open 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. with usual staffing and services
Cares Campus
1810 Threlkel Street, Reno
Day services available 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Food tent is open with access to water.
Pets that are current on their vaccinations are welcome.
Washoe County Library System
Comfortable seating and complimentary wi-fi available
Branches open Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Incline Village, 845 Alder Ave., Incline Village
- North Valleys, 1075 North Hills Blvd., Ste 340, Reno
- Northwest Reno, 2325 Robb Drive, Reno
- Sierra View, 4001 S. Virginia Street (inside Reno Town Mall), Reno
- Sparks, 1125 12th St., Sparks
- South Valleys (5 p.m.), 15650-A Wedge Parkway, Reno
Branches open Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Downtown Reno, 301 S. Center St., Reno
- Spanish Springs, 7100-A Pyramid Highway, Sparks
- South Valleys, 15650-A Wedge Parkway, Reno
- Northwest Reno (4 p.m.), 2325 Robb Drive, Reno
- Sparks (4 p.m.), 1125 12th St., Sparks