The City of Reno invites community members to take part in a survey aimed at gathering feedback regarding the future enhancements of Barbara Bennett and Wingfield Parks in Downtown Reno.
The master plan survey aims to ensure the community's voice is heard, and it will play a role in shaping the future of these spaces.
The master plan project at Wingfield and Barbara Bennett Park is aimed at planning for improvements to the parks that will accommodate a wide range of ages, abilities, and interests for years to come.
Interested residents can take the survey online starting May 25, 2023 to June 16,2023.
It can be accessed online at surveymonkey.com/r/6NZZ9PB.
The survey should take 10-15 minutes to complete.