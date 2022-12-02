The Humboldt River Field Office invites birders of all experience levels to join in counting birds around Winnemucca on Sunday, December 18, 2022.
This year marks the 123rd annual Audubon Bird Count (Count). Participants will need to follow COVID-safe guidelines, which may include; mask-wearing and social distancing. These requirements are based on the CDC COVID-19 Community Levels by County. Volunteers will need their own transportation and binoculars for viewing birds within the count circle.
The very first Count was held on Christmas Day in the year, 1900. At the time, scientists and casual observers were noticing bird populations declining.
A concerned ornithologist with the Audubon Society proposed a census, or Count of all the local birds, rather than the popular holiday tradition of hunting them. That first year, 25 Counts were held at different locations throughout the United States and Canada.
Since then, the Count has occurred each year in December through early January and expanded to hundreds of locations all over North America.
The wide geographical range and repeated long-term collection of Count data has allowed researchers, biologists, agencies, and other interested parties to evaluate how the continent's bird populations have changed in time and space over the past hundred years.
The continuation of this long-running census is vital to updating our knowledge of North American bird species, informing strategies to protect birds and their habitats, and identifying environmental issues with implications for people as well.
For more information, RSVP, and meeting time and location, please contact Roy Morris, Wildlife Biologist, at rmorris@blm.gov or call 775-623-1500.