The Nevada Department of Agriculture will host several public meetings this month to discuss proposed Mormon cricket and grasshopper population management on public lands.
The NDA and Plant Protection and Quarantine program may treat public land areas that meet management criteria with the goal of protecting rangeland forage, crops and public safety, based on funding availability.
The meetings will discuss possible management strategies, along with citizen roles such as how to report and manage infestations on private property.
“Meetings will discuss private property treatment and prevention methods residents can use, but the most important thing citizens can do is report infestations to the NDA Entomology Lab by visiting agri.nv.gov/entomology,” NDA State Entomologist Jeff Knight says.
The meetings will take place at the following times and locations: