A public memorial service for Evelyn Mount is scheduled for Friday at Grace Church in Reno.

The 11 a.m. service will be located at 1200 Robb Drive.

The longtime local philanthropist died at age 96 on December 23rd.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account if you'd like to make a donation:

(December 23, 2022) Today we lost one of the most beloved members of the Reno family - Evelyn Mount.

A family friend close to Evelyn tells us she passed away peacefully.

Year, after year, after year, Evelyn Mount made sure people in this community didn't go hungry.

Inside her garage, at 2530 Cannan Street in Reno, one woman changed the lives of tens of thousands of people for four decades.

Evelyn Mount began her charitable work in Reno in 1979, but her life of giving actually begins much earlier than that.

"Growing up as a little girl on the farm, I was raised this way. They were always helping the neighbors before we could eat ourselves, we had to take the food to them."

So she did...Mount turned her garage into a makeshift food bank, started what was called the Evelyn Mount Community Outreach Program, and made sure her Reno neighbors never went hungry.

"People are very badly in need and I just feel so sad for them. They're very badly in need. And even the kids will come to the door and ask for food and fruits and stuff like that."

From fruits to veggies, pastas to potatoes, and tuna to turkeys...

"I'm begging people to please bring the turkeys and turkey parts in, to put in the food bags for the people."

She collected meaningful donations from helpful members of the community and then turned those donations into bagged meals with the helpful hands of volunteers.

"People don't have anything for the holidays. And we have to give it to them. I mean we have it. That goes for Christmas and Thanksgiving and all."

And it wasn't just a warm meal people would line up for.

When she wasn't helping put food on the table for the holidays, she was putting together Easter baskets for kids.

"I always say thank you to the person who always makes it awesome and incredible for all the kids. They get so excited and very happy of course."

"You see how happy they are. They're just so happy and the kids are excited because they can come in and they can get their baskets."

And it was that happiness, that brought her happiness for so long.

“The people of Reno and Sparks and the surrounding areas has really been wonderful to me and I just thank God for them."

It wasn't until 2018, at the age of 93, that Mount's health pushed her into retirement.

But even then, as she finally took a step back to focus on her own well-being - one thing remained the same.

And that was the place where she helped to feed countless lives who would have otherwise gone without - the place she called home.

"When God calls me home, I want him to call me home right from Reno."

The Evelyn Mount Northeast Community Center, located at 1301 Valley Road is named after her and serves the northeast community of Reno. EMNECC has a year-round pool, fitness center, gymnasium, teen room, and meeting rooms.

Governor Steve Sisolak released the following statement on Mount's passing:

Kathy and I are deeply saddened to hear Evelyn Mount has died. She embodied the Battle Born spirit and was a celebrated and dedicated philanthropist. Every year, she and a group of volunteers collected food donations to help feed those in need. May she Rest In Peace.

Reno Mayor Hilliary Schieve released the following statement on Mount's passing:

“Our entire community is heartbroken to hear of the news of Evelyn’s passing, what a blessing she was and will always be to our community.

Her tremendous legacy will live on forever in our hearts and in our city through the Evelyn Mount Community Center. She fed thousands of people over the years, and touched countless lives, especially during the holidays.

Let this holiday season be a true reminder of Evelyn’s generosity and the importance of serving others with gratitude. From the entire City of Reno we will miss her dearly. She forever will be a true icon of northern Nevada…always loved and never forgotten."

U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto released the following statement on Mount's passing:

"Evelyn was a Reno icon who always led with warmth, spirit, and tenacity. She helped thousands of Nevadans, and I know her legacy will live on. Paul and I are sending our prayers to her family and loved ones."

Nevada Governor-elect Joe Lombardo released the following statement on Mount's passing:

“Donna and I were saddened to hear of the passing of Reno philanthropist Evelyn Mount today. Evelyn’s heart for serving and uplifting others made a tremendous impact in northern Nevada, and we know that Evelyn’s spirit of generosity and legacy of kindness will continue to live on in our community and our state.”

