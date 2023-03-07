March 3 Update:

A public memorial service for the victims who died in an REMSA Care Flight aircraft crash on February 24 near Stagecoach will be held Wednesday, March 8 at 2 p.m., at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.

Additional memorial service information will be made available for the community once confirmed.

As memorial services are planned to honor the Care Flight and Guardian Flight colleagues whose lives were lost on Friday, Feb. 24, anyone is welcome to share pictures and videos that may be included in public tributes at remsahealth.com/share-a-memory.

Care Flight's Facebook page can be found here: (1) Care Flight | Reno NV | Facebook

Governor Lombardo has ordered flags of the United States and the State of Nevada to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and all State public building and grounds beginning at sunrise on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

The flags will remain at half-staff until the conclusion of the last memorial service honoring the first responders involved in this tragedy.

--------------------------------

February 28 Update:

Care Flight does not yet know when it will resume air ambulance flights following last week's deadly plane crash near Stagecoach.

A spokesperson for REMSA says they have no timeline on when service will resume. They add, "we will reevaluate and assess readiness to resume Care Flight service in the coming days."

-----------------------------------

February 27 Update:

The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has positively identified the five deceased individuals involved in an aircraft crash that occurred on February 24 near Stagecoach, Nevada.

Edward Pricola, 32, of Reno (flight medical crew)

Mark Rand, 69, of Reno (patient)

Terri Rand, 66, of Reno (passenger and spouse of the patient)

Ryan Watson, 27, of Reno (flight medical crew)

Scott Walton, 46, of Allendale, Michigan (pilot)

All decedents were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident and were later identified by fingerprint comparison.

Autopsies revealed the cause of death for all five decedents was multiple blunt force injuries.

GoFundMe fundraisers have been created for the victims of the crash and can be located lower in the story.

A REMSA Health-Care Flight Community Condolences webpage has also been created for any who would like to send a message of condolences or support.

------------------------------------------------------

February 26 Update:

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) held a briefing on their investigation on the Care Flight crash that killed five people near Stagecoach on Friday night.

NTSB says the plane which was owned by Guardian Flight was in the air for about 14 minutes before it crashed on its way to Salt Lake City.

Before the crash, NTSB says the plane was in a descending right turn at 19,000 feet before breaking apart mid-air.

Crews are still out at the crash site gathering evidence.

In their investigation, the NTSB will be reviewing the pilot's actions, the aircraft maintenance records file and turbulence in the area during the crash.

A preliminary report should be released in a few weeks and a final report could take up to 18 months.

-------------------------------

Original Story from February 25:

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office confirmed five people lost their lives after a PC-12 fixed-wing plane operated by REMSA and Care Flight crashed near Stagecoach, Nevada Friday night.

The five people on board were a Guardian Flight pilot, a REMSA flight nurse and flight paramedic, a patient and the patient's family member. There were no survivors.

The plane went off radar at 9:45pm Friday, according to REMSA.

GoFundMe pages have been created for Ryan Watson, Ed Pricola, Mark Rand, Terri Rand and Scott Watson who are believed to have died in the crash. To visit the donation pages, you can click the corresponding link below:

(Ed Pricola) Fundraiser by Kleine Calvo : Ed Pricola, REMSA Careflight RN, BSN (gofundme.com)

(Ryan Watson) Fundraiser by Savanah Green : Care Flight Paramedic Ryan Watson (gofundme.com)

(Mark and Terri Rand) Fundraiser by Misty Gruenemay : The Rand family (gofundme.com)

(Scott Walton) Fundraiser by Katie Maguire Walton : Help family of pilot in fatal Care Flight crash (gofundme.com)

The full statement from REMSA Health is here:

"Care Flight, a service of REMSA Health, headquartered in Reno, Nevada and Guardian Flight, headquartered in Utah, can confirm that a PC 12 fixed wing aircraft, tail number N273SM, went off radar Friday, Feb. 24, at approximately 9:45 p.m., near Stagecoach, Nevada. We are heartbroken to report that we have now received confirmation from Central Lyon County Fire Department that none of the five people on board survived. The five people on board were a pilot, a flight nurse, a flight paramedic, a patient and a patient's family member. We are in the process of notifying their family members.

Our immediate focus is helping our team members and families, as well as the responding agencies.

The Central Lyon Fire Department and Lyon County Sheriff’s Department are coordinating with the National Transportation Safety Board to determine the cause of the crash which is under investigation.

As is Guardian and Care Flight’s safety process in these situations, we are in a passive stand down for all Guardian and Care Flight flights across the company. We will work with each of our operations to ascertain when they are able to return to service."

Some Nevada officials, politicians and communities are also sharing their condolences for those who lost their lives in the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with 2 News for the latest.