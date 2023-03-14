The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says two of the six puppies who were rescued near the railroad tracks in Cold Springs were adopted by Washoe County Deputies.
On February 28, 2022, the Sheriff's Office said a good Samaritan found the pups inside a plastic tote that was sitting on the railroad tracks in Cold Springs and brought them to the office.
The pups received care for a few days and were transported to the Washoe County Regional Animal Services where they are looking for their forever home.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)