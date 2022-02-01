Russian President Vladimir Putin says the U.S. and its allies have ignored Russia’s top security demands but added that Moscow is still open for more talks with the West on easing soaring tensions over Ukraine. Tuesday's comments are his first about the crisis in more than a month and come as a series of high-level talks are underway to avert the threat of war. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on a visit to Kyiv, said the Russian military buildup on Ukraine's borders poses a “clear and present danger" but he still believes it is possible that Russia will choose a path of diplomacy to resolve the crisis.