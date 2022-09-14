Queen Elizabeth II has left Buckingham Palace for the last time.
Her coffin was borne by a horse-drawn gun carriage and trailed by grieving family members during the short journey to the Houses of Parliament, where it will lie in state until the funeral early next week.
With the royal standard and crown of state resting on top of the coffin and artillery firing salutes at one-minute intervals, the solemn procession was designed to underscore the queen’s 70 years as head of state as the national mourning process shifts to the grand boulevards and historic landmarks of the nation’s capital.
King Charles III, his sons Princes William and Harry and other members of the royal family walked behind the gun carriage for the 38-minute journey to Parliament.
