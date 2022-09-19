Britain and the world are saying a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers.
Crowds massed along the streets of London on Monday to honor a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
In a country known for pomp and pageantry, the first state funeral since Winston Churchill’s was filled with spectacle.
Ahead of the service, a bell tolled 96 times.
Royal Navy sailors used ropes to draw the gun carriage carrying her flag-draped coffin to Westminster Abbey.
Pallbearers bore it into the abbey.
Around 2,000 people ranging from world leaders to health care workers gathered to mourn her.
After the funeral, the coffin passed through central London and was placed in a hearse to go to Windsor Castle.
