Quick Space recently announced that they've donated a 20” container to the Eddy House, in partnership with the Reno Bike Project.
The Reno Bike Project helps deliver bikes to the Eddy House for their Bike Library.
The Bike Library gives clients of the Eddy House the opportunity to check out bikes to assist them in looking for employment, attending appointments, running errands, as well as relaxing and enjoying quality time outside.
These bikes and skills help lower barriers associated with transportation at Eddy House and beyond.
The container provided by Quick Space will act as a safe and secure storage unit, where the Eddy house will store the bikes, allowing for more use and more bikes to be incorporated into the program.
“At Quick Space, we believe in creating environments where humans can thrive,” said Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Ty Rogers. “We are honored to partner with the Eddy House, Reno Bike Project and their mission, as we help them foster growth within our local community.”
Eddy House is a daytime drop-in center and overnight shelter for homeless, runaway, foster, and other at-risk youth. The non-profit works with youth to develop life and job skills necessary for sustainable independence with the goal of ending youth homelessness in northern Nevada.
Reno Bike Project is a non-profit community bicycle shop and resource, which advocates for a sustainable cycling community through education, collaboration, and accessibility for everyone in the Truckee Meadows.
Quick Space provides storage solutions to all of the Sierra region, including northern Nevada, Lake Tahoe and Truckee.
They have served a wide range of industries including distribution, manufacturing, municipal needs, state & local government, mining, and utilities. As a local business Quick Space has years of experience supporting development and the community in northern Nevada.
Located at 820 Marietta Way in Sparks, Quick Space provides quality work site and event services.
For more information, you can visit https://www.quickspacenevada.com