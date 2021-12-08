Volunteers with the organization, Comstock Lode Quilters for Quilts of Valor, along with members of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Sierra Nevada Chapter #989, presented 96 hand-made quilts to honor all of the veterans and spouses living at the Northern Nevada State Veterans Home (NNSVH)
Each quilt is a unique design, featuring patriotic colors. The quilts contain a personalized label with the veteran’s name, branch of service, as well as the engagements or war in which the recipient served.
The presentations were followed by an Ice Cream and Cake Social for all residents to enjoy.
Quilts of Valor is a nonprofit foundation whose mission is to cover service members and veterans, who have been touched by war, with comforting and healing hand-made quilts, made just for them.
To be eligible to receive a Quilt of Valor, one must have served in the U.S. Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, or Coast Guard. Members of the activated National Guard and activated or active duty-special work reservists are also eligible as are members of the Army National Guard, Air Force National Guard, Merchant Marines (from 1941- 1945), and members of the Dover Mortuary Facility.