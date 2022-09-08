A fire that started at a railroad tie yard near Hazen. east of Fernley late Wednesday afternoon is still burning hours later.
Officials with Churchill County say the property is a place where they sort railroad ties the fire appears to have started near the center of the yard, but winds fueled the flames and it spread to the entire property.
Fire crews, at this point, backed off, what they're doing now is making sure the fire doesn't jump the boundary lines surrounding the yard and spread to the wildland beyond.
Air quality is a major concern right now.
“Railroads ties are full of creosote that is a flammable material that creates a significant burn which creates concerns over air quality we've been in contact with the NWS they've done smoke plume modeling so we're actually tracking that smoke plume,” says Churchill County Manager Jim Barbee.
Churchill County deputies say large stacks of railroad ties catch on fire shortly after 4 p.m.
Churchill County School District released this statement:
All ChurchillCSD schools will be open today with some added precautions in place to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff. We understand our families count on us to provide a safe and supervised environment. We will keep all activities indoors during the school day and monitor outdoor afterschool activities (announcement later today on those). We will ask our staff to minimize the opening and closing of doors and windows.
Parents and students-please do not arrive too early at bus stops and please do not arrive at school before the scheduled time for elementary and breakfast time at middle and high school (7:50) as we have a limited capacity to house MS and HS students indoors under supervision before that time. We will also be limiting outdoor physical activities for students and keeping them inside for recess and lunch. Parents, please consider driving your walking students to school if possible today.
We appreciate that with this potentially health-impacting air quality that some families will want to keep their children at home indoors. Students who are absent today will be excused but should check in with their teachers for makeup work.
We will work in conjunction with the county and NAS Fallon's air quality alerts along with those from IQAir.com and AirNow.gov but know these sites have limited air quality stations for accurate readings. We will keep everyone posted if anything changes.
We appreciate the opportunity to serve you and your family. Have a great day and stay safe!