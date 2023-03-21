Rain and snow showers will be with us Tuesday through Wednesday with heavy snow in the mountains, chain controls and delays and valley rain showers.
Snow levels bounce around with a rain/snow mix possible and light accumulations in the foothills by Wednesday morning.
Lingering showers by Thursday morning and partly cloudy skies for the weekend with chilly 40s for highs.
A winter weather advisory is up for Lake Tahoe until 11pm Tuesday and a winter storm warning is up for the southern Sierra around Mammoth Lakes until 5am Wednesday.
Roads will be snowy around Highway 395 south of Reno around Mammoth Lakes and Bridgeport with chain controls along our mountain passes.
Check www.nvroads.com for the latest road conditions.