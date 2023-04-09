Reno Aces' series finale against the Tacoma Rainiers had to be postponed on Sunday, April 9, 2023 because of rainy conditions at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma.
The game will be rescheduled sometime during May 9-14, when the Aces are already set to return to Tacoma. The exact date of a doubleheader during that series has yet to be announced.
The Aces will be back at Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, April 11, to play six-game set against the Sacramento River Cats.
You can buy tickets at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting “TIXX” to 21003. Season Memberships are also available on RenoAces.com, texting “MEMBER” to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.