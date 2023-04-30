After a warm weekend cooler weather moves in this week, also giving us a chance for rain and snow. Thunderstorms are possible too. With a higher sun angle and warm pavement, the snow will have a much harder time sticking to roadways, even our mountain passes during the day, but it will be slick at night. The snow level will be fairly high on Monday but dropping to just under 6000’ Tuesday morning. Roads in the valley will be fine this week, but the Sierra will be slick at times, mainly at night. The cooler weather will also help to mitigate the snow melting process. It will be cooler this week, but not frigid. After the warm weather this weekend, it may feel like a shock to the system though.
The low will drop down along the California coastline this week, and will be slow moving. The flow around low pressure is counter clockwise, which will allow for bands of rain to move up from the south and pinwheel around the system this week. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. It will start to rain in the valley by Monday afternoon, switching to snow in the mountains Monday night. The Tuesday morning commute will be wet with rain in the valley and snow in the mountains. The foothills could see a mix of rain and snow Tuesday morning, but it will have a hard time sticking to the ground.
Rain totals will vary throughout the region, but could range anywhere from .05-.35” in most locations. There is a slight chance of rain totals exceeding a half inch in the region. Get underneath a thunderstorm and rain totals will be higher. Most of the rain will fall without thunder, but it can’t be ruled out either. Ice pellets are also possible. There will be a break in the weather on Wednesday, before another round moves in on Thursday and Friday as the low lifts to the northeast. The low will be sandwiched in between a ridge to the west and east, blocking it from moving anywhere quickly.
Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60’s on Monday before the rain hits in the afternoon. Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week with highs only in the mid to upper 50’s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30’s and low 40’s Tuesday through Sunday. It will be cold enough on Tuesday for snow to fall in the mountains during the day, but warm enough in the valley for rain.