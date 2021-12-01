A heavily decorated house in Cold Springs is back for the holidays, with spectacular lights surrounding every inch of the house, complete with a big red North Pole mail box for kids to write letters to Santa. They even have little elves working hard inside Santa's workshop that you can see from the windows.
Families gather every year to see the light's that bring holiday spirit to the community.
Jennifer Alvarado, the owner of the Elf House tells us, "This took about 3 weeks, but it wasn't short hours, it was very long hours working on it."
But the owners of the Elf House don't mind putting in the hard work, especially when the rewards are as sweet as their light up candy and.
"I'm a big baby and I tear up every time I see the kids really excited, because I think it keeps the magic alive, and that's what's all worth it for us is seeing the kids so excited."
This year the Elf House was in full swing and ready to go way ahead of schedule right after Thanksgiving.
"My husband and I stayed out here 'til 1 in the morning, double-layered clothes, and decorating and made sure we could get it done as fast as we could."
As soon as these bright lights went up, the kids were ready with their letter to Santa to be delivered at the North Pole.
"Last year we got over 300 letters, and this year we're going to surpass that definitely. So far we're averaging 40 letters a night and we're not even in December yet."
This year the Elf House is collecting donations for the SPCA and Ashlee's Toy Closet with bins you can find right in front of the house.
Ashlee Smith, the Founder of Ashlee's Toy Closet tells us examples of things people can donate. "Baby clothes 0-18, we take all the toys, bikes, scooters, you name it we take it as long as it's for kids."
Alvarado mentions why they chose both non-profits. "That way we're covering the kids and the fur kids of Northern Nevada."
Smith adds. "That's the best thing this Christmas, all of our toys stay local, so why not local business', local toys and local kids, it all works out."
If you would like to give the Elf House a visit you can find them here:
- Cold Springs at 4018 White Rock Ct. Reno NV 89504
The Elf House also has a Facebook page if you want to check them out, or if you have any large monetary donations, you can contact them directly and an Elf will assist you.
They also have a lighting parade coming up December 11th for families to come and watch, and an Elves Night December 18th including a Stuff The Truck event for both non-profits, while also serving up some milk and cookies.