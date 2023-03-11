South Lake Tahoe Raley's
City of South Lake Tahoe

Raley's at the Crescent V shopping center (next to Heavenly Village) is closed until further notice.

The City of South Lake Tahoe says the building has been evacuated due to structural concerns and for the safety of employees and patrons.

Collapse concerns are a continuing issue due to area heavy snow. Just this week, a gas pump caught fire after a canopy collapsed at the Swiss Mart Food & Gas station on Emerald Bay Road. No was hurt but the building site was temporarily red tagged. 

