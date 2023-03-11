Raley's at the Crescent V shopping center (next to Heavenly Village) is closed until further notice.
The City of South Lake Tahoe says the building has been evacuated due to structural concerns and for the safety of employees and patrons.
Collapse concerns are a continuing issue due to area heavy snow. Just this week, a gas pump caught fire after a canopy collapsed at the Swiss Mart Food & Gas station on Emerald Bay Road. No was hurt but the building site was temporarily red tagged.
City Manager Issues Local Emergency Proclamation for City of South Lake Tahoe for Severe Winter Storms.— City of South Lake Tahoe (@cityofslt) March 8, 2023
Press release and Emergency Proclamation in photos in thread. For the full text, visit https://t.co/1ozI2u3x1y.
(1/3) #southlaketahoe #winterwx #CAwx