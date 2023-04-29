Rebuilding Together Northern Nevada helped out a neighbor in need whose home obtained some severe storm damage during the winter months.
Approximately 75 volunteers – aka [Re]Builders - completed several projects including rebuilding gates and fences, hauling away unwanted items, damaged trees and debris, and painting a home’s exterior.
“Through the generous support of our sponsors, Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada, Nevada State Bank and Prominence Health, along with their employees volunteering their time, RTNNV is able to provide no-cost assistance to three seniors in need on National Rebuild Day,” said Executive Director for RTNNV, Katie Pace. “We are proud of these partnerships because rebuilding can only be done when we do it together.”
Projects this year will consist of removing large trees damaged by the recent storms and the remaining debris, removal of unwanted items, building secure gates, repairing fencing, creating a sitting area for the family and exterior painting.
Throughout April, Rebuilding Together affiliates and volunteers will work with veterans, older adults, families and disaster survivors by providing them with a variety of essential, health and safety home repairs, including flooring repairs and replacement, weatherization repairs, roof and handrail replacements, accessibility modifications, painting, landscaping and other major home rehabilitations.
The repairs are provided free of charge to neighbors in need, who are often faced with diminishing resources and must choose food and medicine over critical home repairs.
“Too many Americans suffer from the health and economic consequences of living in substandard housing and underserved communities,” said Caroline Blakely, President and CEO of Rebuilding Together. ”National Rebuilding Month serves as an annual month-long call to service to encourage people to support their neighbors, strengthen their community and ensure everyone is living in safe and healthy homes.”
National Rebuilding Month originated in 1973 in Midland, Texas with volunteers helping neighbors rebuild their homes. The group founded Rebuilding Together, at the time called “Christmas in April,” and gathered around a month of service each year in April. The mission then grew beyond the idea of providing service one month per year to bring volunteers together to provide neighbors in need with critical repairs year-round. Today, Rebuilding Together has grown into a premier nonprofit community revitalization organization.
For more information about Rebuilding Together Northern Nevada, visit www.rebuildingtogethernnv.org to apply for assistance, volunteer or donate.