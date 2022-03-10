Cold would be an understatement on this Thursday afternoon. A cold front moved through the region late Wednesday bringing gusty winds, thunderstorms, light snow, and cold temperatures to the area. Highs on Wednesday were in the upper 50’s but only in the mid 40’s on Thursday. Temperatures will warm as quickly as they fell. High pressure is building back in allowing for more sunshine and a gradual warming trend. It will still be cold Friday morning with lows in the teens and 20’s.
Some of our ski resorts got a dusting of snowfall late Wednesday, but snow totals were very light overall. The Reno Airport got .02” of rain Wednesday evening, but no snow overnight. This was a unique set up with an inside slider and cold front moving through. The center of the low was situated to our east, with small waves rotating around it. One of the waves was able to slip in here from the north, like a inside slider. The showers that developed Wednesday evening, developed along the jet stream. The jet stream separates cold air from warm air and can be thought of as a river of air. This is what drives our weather. The air was also unsettled enough to get some thunderstorms going. You may have even seen hail or graupel Wednesday evening. The cold front did not produce much snow to the west, with higher amounts in the eastern half of the state of Nevada.
It was a cold start Thursday morning with lows falling below freezing. Tack on the wind and it felt even colder. Lows were in the single digits throughout much of the Sierra, but it felt more so like twenty below. The observation site at Kirkwood shows wind gusts near 100mph over the 24 hours. This is not too unheard of when a storm moves through. Wind speeds will be lighter Friday as high pressure takes over.