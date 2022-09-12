Gas prices in Washoe County were more than six dollars a gallon at some stations this summer.
Over the last few weeks, prices have been dropping at pumps across the country. but here at home, gas prices are already on the rise again.
Officials told us the reason that the prices are going back up in Washoe County is because demand is increasing, likely because people are learning to live with inflation.
Experts tell us they're concerned that prices are going to keep going up. Peter Krueger, the Executive Director for Nevada Petroleum Marketers says "The reason prices are going up is because demand for product is going up." Isaac Ruiz, a Reno resident mentions "I feel like I've seen a little jump in the last couple months it’s fluctuated a little bit."
According to AAA the average gas prices in Nevada is about $4.90. Krueger tells us "Will we see 6 dollars no, will we be in the 5 dollar range that's the estimation." These prices are expected to go through the winter.
Krueger says Nevada doesn’t manufacture its own gasoline, they use refineries. which is where they take crude oil, and put it through a manufacturing process to produce gasoline. He explains "Refineries are fine, we're through a turn around that’s where they change to winter time fuel so from a production stand point we're in good shape."
Today in Washoe County and Clark County almost a dollar of every gallon that we buy is in federal state and Washoe County indexing tax. Krueger mentions "That’s why when you look around, gas is cheaper in Carson, gas is cheaper in Fernley because they don’t have indexing."
While it may be cheaper in some parts of Nevada, some people from out of town have a different experience with gas prices. Jaysal Parikh, from Chicago Illinois "Nevada is high but not as high as some places are in the country especially big cities." But as for people driving more or less due to the increase in gas prices, Parikh adds "I think generally everybody is driving the same but I'm personally driving a little bit less." Krueger suggests "Don’t make one trip to the convenient store then go home and the next one to the bank so consolidate your trips."
Other than not driving as much, some people we spoke to today say to save money they are looking into other modes of transportation. Ruiz says "It is a better time to get a moped or ride on a bike, that's how I feel. But you still have to do your daily activities and everything and live your life." Parikh adds "Going to more renewable energy fuel efficient cars hybrids and maybe electric if you have the infrastructure for it overall."