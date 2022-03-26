I wouldn’t put away your winter coat just yet. A strong cold front will move through northern Nevada late Sunday dropping temperatures by about twenty degrees. Highs on Monday will only be in the lower 50’s with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for the Tahoe Basin and Sierra beginning Sunday night at 12am and going through Monday evening at 8pm. While snow is possible along I80, the majority of the snow will fall south of Lake Tahoe. With the low moving in from the west there will be some shadowing initially, but the valley will see some light rain as well. The wind machine will be cranked on full blast Sunday afternoon and evening before the front arrives. Wind gusts will near 40mph in the valley Sunday and 80mph in the high Sierra. Wind speeds will be strong enough to toss around any loose items in your yard, so now is the time to properly secure them or bring them indoors.
The cool air will be a shock to the system after the record-breaking warm weather we’ve seen lately. Reno broke a daily record four days in a row with highs in the upper 70’s and low 80’s. Highs on Sunday will still be in the 70’s but strong winds and more cloud cover won’t make it feel as nice. It’s typical for winds to pick up before a cold front moves through. It’s also common for temperatures to warm in advance of a cold front. The stronger the temperature difference the stronger or more violent the weather can be. This is why tornado season usually peaks in the springtime for places like Oklahoma and Kansas. Since the elevation is higher here, snow is also possible in late spring.
There is enough moisture this time around to get some decent snow in the Sierra. There are even some indications that we could get a weak atmospheric river out of it. That would supply us with some moisture coming up as far south as the Hawaiian Islands. April snow has a harder time accumulating because of a higher sun angle and warmer road temperatures. This means that roads will be slick at times Sunday night but not quite as bad during the day. There will be times when it’s snowing hard enough for the snow to cover the road but most of the time the road will be wet. The snow will be enough of an issue to cause some delays along I80 so plan accordingly. Visibility could also be an issue.
A band of snow will set up along the cold front early Monday impacting mainly the Sierra, but by the afternoon the precipitation will become more showery in nature. The air will be unstable enough for a few thunderstorms to develop as well. Most of western Nevada will see light amounts of rain with this storm, but if you get underneath a good thunderstorm amounts will be higher.