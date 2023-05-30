The BLM Elko District recreation fees at four day-use sites and campgrounds will increase June 1, 2023. The new fees will be issued for short-term recreational use of specialized sites, facilities, or services that meet the fee collection guidelines.
“Fees collected support maintenance and rebuilding of campsites including vault toilets, road maintenance and repair, and additional services to ensure a safe and healthy experience for both day use and overnight camping,” said Gerald Dixon, BLM Elko District Manager.
Recreation Use Permits are required for day use or overnight camping at four campgrounds managed by the BLM Elko District: North Wildhorse, Zunino-Jiggs, Tabor Creek, and Wilson. Fees at Elko District recreation sites have not increased in more than 20 years.
The new fees cover existing day-use sites and campgrounds, while abolishing the fee for using the boat launch at Wilson Recreation Area. All fees are deposited into accounts for the management of these facilities and campgrounds.
Rebuilding the North Wildhorse campground after the Sugarloaf Fire of 2018 is one example of how fees are spent. The upcoming fee increases can be seen in the table below.
