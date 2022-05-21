The Reno Fire Department (RFD) responded to a structure fire at the Rosewood Park Apartments on Mira Loma Drive around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
RFD had the fire knocked down by 1:40 p.m., but eight apartment units were heavily damaged or destroyed. Eight people living in the homes were displaced.
American Red Cross of the Northern Nevada Disaster Action Team staff also responded to assist the displaced residents, providing for their immediate needs, including access to safe lodging overnight.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
