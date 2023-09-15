The Red Cross of Nevada is recognizing National Hispanic Heritage Month by celebrating the contributions of Hispanic and Latino staff, volunteers and donors.
National Hispanic Heritage Month runs from September 15th to October 15th, and this is its 36th year.
It was created to honor the histories, cultures and contributions of U.S. residents whose ancestors came from Mexico, the Caribbean, Spain, and Central and South America. September 15th also marks the anniversary of independence for Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. In addition, Mexico and Chile celebrate their independence days on September 16th and September 18th, respectively.
“The Red Cross of Nevada continues to make strides in diversity so that staff and volunteers are a reflection of the community,” said Rachel Flanigan, Executive Director of the American Red Cross, Southern Nevada Chapter. “We also want to help ensure our Spanish-speaking communities are better prepared for disasters by providing the tools they need – in their language. And we need more volunteers and staff who speak Spanish to ensure all community members get the help they need.”