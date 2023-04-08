American Red Cross of Northern Nevada and its Disaster Action Team volunteers responded to seven home fires in March, assisting 25 Northern and Rural Nevadans with their immediate needs, including making sure they had a safe place to stay.
“Red Cross volunteers and staff help support their communities and neighbors,” said Mary Powell, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Northern Nevada Chapter. “Our specialized Disaster Action Team volunteers are trained to provide emotional support, access to financial assistance and valuable information during times of crisis to help families begin to recover.”
The Red Cross say home fires are the nation’s most frequent disaster and can leave a family devastated and in need of urgent assistance.
“We think this past month illustrates how important these crisis volunteers are to our community,” Powell said. “They provide immediate compassion and care when displaced residents need it most. Without the Red Cross and its volunteers, these 25 displaced residents may not have had the support they needed.”
Last month, volunteers responded day and night to home fires across Northern and Rural Nevada, including responses in Reno, Winnemucca, Fallon, Carlin and Carson City.
“We are grateful for the support of our volunteers, community, and all the generous donors who make it possible for us to provide hope and relief to victims of home fires and other disasters,” Powell said.
Additional volunteers are needed in Northern and Rural Nevada to ensure there is always someone ready to answer the call when a disaster strikes.
To learn more, visit redcross.org/volunteer
(Red Cross of Northern Nevada)