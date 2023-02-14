The American Red Cross of Northern Nevada is celebrating the 59th anniversary of American Heart Month by challenging all Nevadans to have at least one person in their homes who knows CPR or Hands-Only CPR.
When the heart stops, CPR can keep vital oxygenated blood flowing to the brain and heart, explains Dr. Walter Kelley, Divisional Chief Medical Officer for the Pacific, Rocky Mountain, and Southwest Divisions of the American Red Cross. “CPR can double or triple the chances of survival after cardiac arrest,” Dr. Kelley said. “And keeping blood flow active – even partially – extends the opportunity for a successful resuscitation once trained medical staff arrive on site.”
The Red Cross wants everyone to know minutes count when the heart stops – and that three out of four cardiac arrests occur at home or at work. “That means any one of us could be needed to help save the life of a person we know or love using CPR,” said Mary Powell, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Northern Nevada Chapter. “We want to encourage everyone to learn CPR or Hands-Only CPR (chest compressions without rescue breathing) and be ready to act quickly, with confidence and knowledge, if an emergency happens.
The Red Cross also offers certification in AED, using a defibrillator to get the heart started again, which helps prevent not only death, but also brain damage. Learn more at redcross.com/take-a-class.
The Red Cross also comes to schools, businesses, community groups, and religious organizations to teach Hands-Only CPR at no cost.
To learn more, you can visit at rdcrss.org/3KdoALo.