With heavy rainfall predicted in the coming days, the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada wants to support those who live in flood-prone areas by providing vital flood preparation information now.
The Red Cross advises all residents to stay aware of news and updates from city and county governments and local media outlets – and take advantage of the free Red Cross Emergency app for real-time weather alerts, Red Cross shelter locations, and expert advice on dealing with floods. (Download at “American Red Cross” in app stores or redcross.org/apps.)
Here are additional before, during, and after flood tips from the Red Cross:
Before:
Build an emergency preparedness kit, including:
• Three-day supply of non-perishable food & water – one gallon per person, per day
• Battery-powered or hand crank radio (NOAA Weather Radio, if possible)
• Flashlight & extra batteries
• First aid kit, medications, medical equipment
• Copies of all important documents (e.g., proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates, insurance policies, extra cash)
Plan with everyone in the household
• Choose two places to meet – outside your home and outside your neighborhood – in case you can’t return home or must evacuate. Decide what to do if you are separated.
• Choose contact person from out of the area, and make sure everyone has their phone number & email address.
• Make sure everyone knows where emergency information & supplies are kept.
• Make prior arrangements for your pets. Keep a phone list of “pet friendly” motels/hotels and animal shelters in your area.
During the storm:
• Stay off the roads and keep everyone away from floodwaters and hazardous sites.
• If you must drive, avoid flooded roadways. If you come across a flooded area, turn around and go another way.
• If you are caught on a flooded road, quickly get out of the car, move to higher ground, and stay there. (Most cars can be swept away by less than two feet of moving water.)
• Tune into your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channel for the latest updates.
• Follow evacuation orders.
• Beware of snakes, insects, and other animals that may be in or around floodwaters and your home.
• If you smell gas or hear a hissing noise, leave property immediately, get far away, and call the fire department after you reach safety.
After:
• Return home only when officials have declared the area safe.
• Check the outside of your home before entering – look for loose power lines, broken or damaged gas lines, foundation cracks, missing support beams, and other damage.
• Be cautious when cleaning up your home and wear protective clothing, including rubber gloves and boots.
• If the weather is dry, open windows and doors to ventilate and dry out your home.
• If there’s damage to your home and personal property, throw out items that absorb water and cannot be cleaned or disinfected, including mattresses, carpeting, cosmetics, stuffed animals, and baby toys.
• Discard all food, beverages, and medicine exposed to floodwaters and/or mud.
• Do not use water that could be contaminated for any reason, even to rinse your hands.
• Never use a generator, grill, camp stove, or other gasoline, propane, natural gas, or charcoal-burning devices inside a home, garage, basement, crawlspace, or any partially enclosed area. Place unit away from doors, windows, and vents that could allow carbon monoxide to get inside.