The American Red Cross of Northern Nevada is recognizing the 16th anniversary of National CPR and AED Awareness Week, June 1-7, by encouraging Nevadans to have at least one person in their homes trained in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) or Hands-Only CPR (chest compressions without rescue breathing), as well as automated external defibrillators (AEDs), to get the heart started again.
These types of training can save lives during cardiac emergencies.
“When performed properly, CPR helps maintain blood flow and oxygenation to vital organs until professional help arrives,” explained Dr. Walter Kelley, Medical Director for the Pacific, Rocky Mountain and Southwest Divisions of the American Red Cross. "Every minute that passes without intervention decreases the likelihood of survival,” Dr. Kelley said. “That's why it's crucial for as many people as possible to learn CPR – any one of us could be in a position to save a life if we have the right skills."
The Red Cross wants everyone to know three out of four cardiac arrests occur at home or at work, and minutes count when the heart stops. “We could all be in the position to save someone we know or love using CPR,” said Mary Powell, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Northern Nevada Chapter. “That’s why we want to encourage everyone to learn CPR and be ready to act quickly, with confidence and knowledge, in an emergency.”
The Red Cross comes to schools, businesses, community groups, and religious organizations to teach Hands-Only CPR at no cost.
“CPR can double or triple the chances of survival after cardiac arrest,” Dr. Kelley said. “And keeping blood flow active – even partially – extends the opportunity for a successful resuscitation once trained medical staff arrive on site.”
Learn more and request a presentation at rdcrss.org/3KdoALo.
(American Red Cross of Northern Nevada)