The American Red Cross of Northern Nevada is advising residents who live in flood-prone areas to prepare for possible flooding due to warmer temperatures melting the area’s heavy snowpack.
In addition to reviewing the flood preparation tips listed below, residents are advised to pay attention to flooding news and updates from city and county governments and local media outlets.
Before a flood: Build an emergency preparedness kit, including:
• Three-day supply of non-perishable food and water – one gallon per person, per day for drinking and hygiene purposes
• Battery-powered or hand crank radio (NOAA Weather Radio, if possible)
• Flashlight and extra batteries
• First aid kit, medications, and medical items
• Copies of all important documents (proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates, insurance policies and extra cash)
Make a plan
• Talk with household members about what to do during emergencies, including what to do in case you are separated. Choose two places to meet -- one right outside your home and another, outside your neighborhood in case you can’t return home or must evacuate.
• Choose a contact person from out of the area and make sure all household members have this person’s phone number and email address. (It may be easier to call long distance or text if local phone lines are overloaded or out of service.)
• Tell everyone where emergency information and supplies are kept.
• Don’t forget your pets. Have a plan for your animals if you must evacuate. Keep a phone list of “pet friendly” motels/hotels and animal shelters in your area.
• Find out how local officials communicate emergency information.
During a flood
Stay off roads and away from floodwaters. If you must drive, avoid flooded roadways.
• Even a small amount of water is enough to sweep you off your feet or your vehicle off the road. If you come across a flooded area, turn around and go another way.
• If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising around you, quickly get out of the car, move to higher ground, and stay there. Most cars can be swept away by less than two feet of moving water. Tune into your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channel for latest updates.
• If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, prepare to evacuate quickly if necessary.
• Follow evacuation orders and don’t return until officials say it is safe. Stay away from floodwaters. Beware of snakes, insects, and other animals that may be in or around floodwaters and your home.
• Keep children and pets away from hazardous sites and floodwaters.
• If you smell gas or hear a hissing noise, leave the property immediately and get far away. Call the fire department after you reach safety.
After a flood
• Return home only when officials have declared the area safe.
• Check the outside of your home before you enter. Look for loose power lines, broken or damaged gas lines, foundation cracks, missing support beams, and other damage.
• When cleaning your home, wear protective clothing, rubber gloves, and boots.
• If the weather is dry, open windows and doors to ventilate and dry out your home.
• If you have damage to your home and personal property, throw out items that absorb water and cannot be cleaned or disinfected. This includes mattresses, carpeting, cosmetics, stuffed animals, and baby toys.
• Discard all food, beverages, and medicine exposed to floodwaters and mud. • Do not use water that could be contaminated to wash dishes, brush teeth, prepare food, wash hands, make ice, or make baby formula.
• Never use a generator, grill, camp stove, or other gasoline, propane, natural gas, or charcoal-burning devices inside a home, garage, basement, crawlspace, or any partially enclosed area. Locate unit away from doors, windows, and vents that could allow carbon monoxide to come indoors.