The American Red Cross of Nevada on Saturday provided emergency supplies, including baby formula, to 17 families on the Yomba Reservation in Rural Nevada, where rising floodwaters made roadways impassable.
The Nevada Department of Emergency Management contacted Red Cross officials with the request from the Yomba Shoshone Tribe, near Gabbs, Nev., on behalf of the more than 60 people stranded with dwindling supplies. Red Cross officials bought the supplies the families needed and provided it to the state for transport to the reservation Saturday afternoon.
“We want to make sure that everyone impacted on the Yomba Reservation has enough food, water and baby formula and diapers until the floodwaters subside,” said Mary Powell, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Northern Nevada Chapter. “I’m proud of our Nevada staff and volunteers who respond at a moment’s notice to help those in need.”
Over the last two years, on average, the Red Cross has responded to a new, major disaster every 10 days.
“We see firsthand how families and communities are suffering and depending on us for help with our volunteers continuously on the ground, setting up shelters, arranging for hot meals and offering comfort for people forced from their homes,” Powell said.
