Red Cross Shares Tips to Keep Students Safe Ahead of Schools Reopening

The American Red Cross of Northern Nevada says it's goal is to inform students and parents about safety tips as they start a new school year.
Each year nationwide, more than 25,000 kids get hurt and 100 children are killed by distracted or speeding drivers while walking to and from school. That's according to the Transportation Research Board with the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.
Drivers should remember to slow down in school zones. The yellow lights on a school bus signal that it's preparing to stop, meaning drivers need to slow down and be ready to stop.
When you see red flashing lights and the stop sign extended, drivers must stop behind or next to the bus to allow kids to safely get on or off the bus. Do not drive past the bus until the red lights have stopped flashing and the stop sign is no longer extended.
Red Cross tips to help keep students safe:
- If your student rides a bus to school, ensure they plan to arrive at their bus stop early and stand away from the curb while waiting for the bus.
- Students should only board the bus after it has come to a complete stop and the driver or attendant has instructed them to do so. They should only get on their designated bus, not an alternate one.
- Students should remain in clear view of the bus driver and never walk behind the bus.
- Cross the street only at corners, obey traffic signals and stay in the crosswalks.
- Never dart out into the street or cross between parked cars.
- If children travel to school in a car, they should always wear a seat belt. Younger children should use car seats or booster seats until the lap-shoulder belt fits properly and they should ride in the back seat until they are at least 13 years old.
- If a teenager is driving to school, parents should demand seatbelts are used. Teen drivers should not use their cell phones to text or make calls and should avoid eating or drinking while driving.
- Students who bike to school should always wear a helmet and ride on the right, in the same direction as the traffic.
- When walking to school, students should only cross the street at intersections, preferably where the school has placed crossing guards.
- Parents should accompany young children to school, as well as children taking new routes or attending new schools, at least for the first week to ensure they know how to get there safely. Arrange for students to walk to school with a friend or classmate.
Prepare for emergencies
The Red Cross suggests that all parents know what the emergency plan is at their child’s school in case a disaster or an unforeseen event occurs. They also encourage developing a family emergency plan so everyone will know who to contact and where to go if something happens when a student is at school and parents are at work. More details are available at the Red Cross website.
(The American Red Cross contributed to this story.)