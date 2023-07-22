With the mercury so high, it isn't just people needing to escape the heat. It is pets, too.
Luckily, the Red Cross of Nevada has some tips.
If you are struggling to get your dog the exercise they need, the Red Cross recommends walking them in the early morning or late at night, before things warm up.
Paw protection is also key, as hot sidewalks and asphalt can cause burns and pain.
If your pet starts to get heat stroke, seek medical attention right away.
The Red Cross says heat stroke in pets can look like heavy panting, difficulty breathing and struggling to stand up.