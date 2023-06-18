June is Pet Preparedness Month, and the American Red Cross is encouraging pet owners to include pet safety in their travel plans. Dogs and cats should be appropriately contained or harnessed during car rides, never left in a parked car, and included in family emergency planning.
In addition, pet travel harness and bed company Sleepypod, has partnered with the Red Cross to create versions of its products featuring the non-profit’s logo.
“Pets are an important part of any family, and it’s vital to keep them as safe as possible while traveling,” said Mary Powell, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Northern Nevada Chapter. “That includes considering their needs in your family emergency preparedness plan.
The Red Cross recommends all cats and dogs ride with a carrier or harness that attaches to the seat belt and never ride in the front. “Proper safety restraints can prevent accidents and keep your pet safe if an accident does occur,” said Powell.
Harnesses and proper carriers are also a vital part of a pet’s emergency kit. “In the event of a disaster, you may need to evacuate your home with your pets,” Powell explained. “Having safe and reliable restraints will make that stressful situation safer for both you and your furry loved ones.”
The Red Cross offers simple tips for preparing family pets for an emergency evacuation:
1. Include your pets in evacuation drills so they become used to entering carriers and traveling calmly.
2. Consider having your pet microchipped by your veterinarian and keep collar tag ID information up to date.
3. Pets should have their own emergency kit that includes a sturdy leash, harness, or carriers to transport them safely and to ensure they cannot escape. Include pet food, water, a bowl, a pet bed, and pet toys.
To bring further attention to the lifesaving importance of pet car restraints, the Red Cross has partnered with Sleepypod, which does extensive testing of their pet safety products.
You can download the Red Cross Pet First Aid app for veterinary advice and to keep everyday pet emergency treatments at hand. The app features videos, quizzes, step-by-step advice on pet first aid, and emergency preparedness information.
Red Cross apps can be found in smartphone app stores by searching for American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.