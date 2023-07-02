Independence Day is just around the corner. As Nevadans make plans to spend the holiday outdoors with family and friends or watching firework displays, the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada is offering tips to help people stay safe no matter their 4th of July activity.
“With holiday festivities coming up, we want to remind residents that cities and counties across northern Nevada may have different regulations when it comes to buying, possessing, and using fireworks,” said Mary Powell, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Northern Nevada Chapter. “We advise everyone to check with their local fire department or law enforcement agency regarding the purchase and use of fireworks in your area.”
The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public firework show put on by professionals. Stay at least 500 feet away from the show. If you are setting fireworks off at home, follow these safety steps:
• Never give fireworks to small children, and never throw or point a firework toward people, animals, vehicles, structures, or flammable materials. Always follow the instructions on the packaging.
• Prepare a bucket of water to douse any flames and to soak spent fireworks.
• Make sure the person lighting fireworks always wears eye protection.
• Light only one firework at a time and never attempt to re-light a "dud."
• Store fireworks in a cool, dry place away from children and pets.
Picnic Safety:
• Don’t leave food out in the hot sun. Keep perishable foods in a cooler with ice or freezer gel packs.
• Wash your hands before preparing food.
• If you are going to grill, always supervise live flames and coals. Don’t add charcoal starter fluid when coals have already been ignited.
• Never grill indoors. Keep the grill out in the open, away from the house, deck, or anything else flammable.
• Make sure everyone, including pets, stays away from the grill.
Heat Safety:
• Hot cars can be deadly. Never leave children or pets in your vehicle. The inside temperature of the car can quickly reach 120 degrees even with windows cracked.
• Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.
• Avoid extreme temperature changes.
• Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing.
• Check on family, friends and neighbors who don’t have air conditioning and may be alone for the holiday.
• Remember your pets; make sure animals have access to shade and cool water.
(Red Cross of Northern Nevada)