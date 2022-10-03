Washoe County Regional Animal Services, in collaboration with Pet Station, SPCA of Northern Nevada, and Nevada Humane Society, unveiled nine public pet microchip scanning stations inside Pet Station stores across Washoe County on Monday.
This tool will allow community members to bring found pets to any Pet Station store to scan the pet for a microchip, look up the microchip number, and contact the microchip company to report the pet found. The microchip company can then connect the owner and the finder to reunite the pet. This is another tool we are making available to our community members to help pets get home faster and without having to bring the pet to the shelter.
Individuals can go to HelpingPetsHome.com for more information and to find a scanning station near them.