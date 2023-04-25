Washoe County Regional Animal Services will hold a free livestock microchipping event next month in Reno.

Microchips will be provided free to livestock — horses, donkeys, mules, goats, sheep, pigs or tortoises — owned by Washoe County residents.

Animal Services encourages microchipping your horses, donkeys, mules, goats, sheep, pigs, and tortoises to help improve the chances of being reunited with your horse if they become lost due to a disaster.

Livestock can be microchipped by appointment on May 13 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Ironwood Events Center and Boarding Facility – Outdoor Arena – 5600 Whiskey Springs Road in Reno.

WCRAS will not be microchipping llamas or alpacas at this clinic.

Appointments can be made at WashoeAnimals.com while openings are available.

(Washoe County)