The Washoe County Sheriff's Office say two men were arrested last month for high-level drug trafficking.
On August 31, 2022, Regional Narcotics Unit (“RNU”) Detectives received information regarding an individual suspected of being engaged in illegal narcotics activity.
During the investigation, RNU Detectives identified the individual as Kerry “Fab” Williams, an ex-felon and convicted drug trafficker currently on parole for a previous drug trafficking conviction.
Pursuant to the investigation, RNU Detectives contacted Williams and his associate, James Plummer, near the Atlantis Casino-Resort.
Both Williams and Plummer were found to be in possession of approximately 5.15 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and approximately ¾ pound (11.8 ounces) of suspected heroin, in addition to personal-use quantities of each on their person, respectively.
Williams and Plummer were both arrested for:
- High-Level Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, 400+ grams
- Trafficking of a Controlled Substance 100+ grams
- Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sales
- 2x counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Unlawfully Transporting a Controlled Substance.
Williams was additionally arrested for being Ex-Felon Failing to Register within 48 hours.
The Regional Narcotics Unit is comprised of detectives from the Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department, Washoe County Sheriff's Office, University of Nevada Police Department, Nevada National Guard and Homeland Security Investigations.