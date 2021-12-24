The winter storm warning is now extended into Tuesday morning until 10am for the mountain areas.
Heavy Sierra snow will continue this weekend with whiteout conditions and major travel delays.
Valley snow showers on Saturday will give us slick roads, with another storm Monday into Tuesday.
Very strong winds will gust 40 to 50 mph Friday night into Saturday morning and again Sunday into Monday, secure everything outdoors.
Extremely cold temperatures for next week as well with highs only in the 20s by Tuesday and Wednesday.
Check www.nvroads.com for the latest road conditions.
NV Energy is reporting that nearly 3,600 customers are currently without power across Douglas County.
The biggest outages are in the 89449 zip code, where more than 2,450 customers are without power.
Power is expected to be restored by 1 p.m. on Friday.
Two of the outages are under investigation and a third outage was caused by a car crash.
Smaller outages are reported in Washoe and Lyon counties and Carson City.