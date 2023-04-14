Mark your calendars-- Pinocchio's 2023 Moms on the Run race is on May 14th, meaning that now is the time for prospective participants to register.
This year, the race will be held at a new location, Hug High School's new location at 3530 Sullivan Lane in Sparks.
People can participate in a 5K Walk, 5K Run, and a 1/4 Mile Kidlet Race for kids aged 10 and under. The entry fee for the 5K Walk/ Run is $55 and the fee for the Kidlet Race is $20. Late registration will be available at Packet Pick-Up, which is planned for Saturday, May 13th. Packet Pick-Up will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Reno Pinocchio’s Bar & Grill located at 5995 South Virginia St.
On the day of the race, activities and opening ceremonies will start at 7 a.m. The races will begin at 9 a.m. Parking for the event will be available, and parking attendants will be there the day of to help participants navigate the area.
You can check out www.momsontherun.info to register and for information on Packet Pick-Up, race maps, event parking, and more.